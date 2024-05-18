Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expands By 6.6%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,093. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

