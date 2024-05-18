Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Declines By 6.5%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:FN traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. 540,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,702. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 291.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

