Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Grows By 6.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 36,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,520,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

