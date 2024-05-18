Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expands By 6.1%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA remained flat at $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 908,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

