Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Grows By 6.5%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,137. The company has a market cap of $172.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $90,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,684.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,917 shares of company stock worth $621,527. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

