Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rises By 6.3%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 123,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $809.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 94.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

