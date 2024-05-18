Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Grows By 6.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 145,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cazoo Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.13% of Cazoo Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.03. 109,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,772. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.