Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Rises By 5.9%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,015.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,820. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

