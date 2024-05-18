Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Increases By 6.4%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AHH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,821. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

