Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 199827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock worth $529,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 2,933.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 299,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

