Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,420 ($17.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

LON STB traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting GBX 770 ($9.67). 57,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,909. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($9.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 685.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 678.47. The company has a market cap of £146.76 million, a PE ratio of 562.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,335.77%.

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($25,103.24). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

