Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.28

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 148088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

