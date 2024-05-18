Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

