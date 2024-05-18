Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.36

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 6013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $755.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

