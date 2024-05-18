Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $263.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.22), with a volume of 196289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £301.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip Kay bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,499.87). Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.