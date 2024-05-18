Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

SAR stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 97.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $775,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

