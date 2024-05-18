Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,218,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,944,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 237,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.89. The stock had a trading volume of 787,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

