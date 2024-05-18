Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.72 and last traded at $61.87. 666,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,557,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

