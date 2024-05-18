Roblox’s (RBLX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after purchasing an additional 867,805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 764,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

