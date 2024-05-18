Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 46.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Robert Half by 75.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 863,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,767. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

