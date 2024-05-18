Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 10,681,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 42,863,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

