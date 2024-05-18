Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. 1,353,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,873,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,836 shares of company stock worth $138,868. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

