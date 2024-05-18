Reviewing Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) and The Competition

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inhibitor Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors 6456 18826 44821 931 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.45%. Given Inhibitor Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibitor Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -$3.03 million -8.90 Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $146.14 million -3.30

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inhibitor Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics. Inhibitor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -54.02% -34.75% Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors -2,886.50% -286.46% -33.33%

Risk & Volatility

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inhibitor Therapeutics rivals beat Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

