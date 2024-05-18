Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %
Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $122,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
