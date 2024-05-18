Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $122,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

