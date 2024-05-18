Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 56.20.

RDDT traded up 5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching 62.04. 15,131,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,230. Reddit has a twelve month low of 37.35 and a twelve month high of 74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 48.47.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

