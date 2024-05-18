QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $206,362.71 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. QUASA has a total market cap of $206,362.71 and $1,550.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,820.33 or 0.99925883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174952 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,550.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

