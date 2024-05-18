Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

