Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,319 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after buying an additional 613,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 695,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

