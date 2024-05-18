Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $171.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

