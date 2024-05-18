Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Qtum has a total market cap of $387.72 million and approximately $43.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00005514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.29 or 0.04649755 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00055750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,155,275 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

