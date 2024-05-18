Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Qtum has a total market cap of $387.72 million and approximately $43.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00005514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.29 or 0.04649755 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00055750 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011811 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020170 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011825 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012868 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003412 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,155,275 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
