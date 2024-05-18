Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $34,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $74.54. 1,906,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

