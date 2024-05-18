Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Acquires $22,421.53 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $22,421.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,796,357 shares in the company, valued at $359,906,072.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.66 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 332.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

