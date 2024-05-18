ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.81

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 3126154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $14,472,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $11,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $8,492,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

