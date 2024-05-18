ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.14

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 1632444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 16.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 742,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.