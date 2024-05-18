ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 4.1%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. 181,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 693,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at $94,752,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 and have sold 118,879 shares valued at $232,392. Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

