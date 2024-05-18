Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Progressive Care had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.
Progressive Care Price Performance
Shares of RXMD stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Progressive Care has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.
About Progressive Care
