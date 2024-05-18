Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after buying an additional 585,433 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 226,377 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 664,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.54. 334,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

