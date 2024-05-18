Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TECL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. 1,523,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,025. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

