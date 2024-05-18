Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.46. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

