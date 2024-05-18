Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $588,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

