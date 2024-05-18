Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,200. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

