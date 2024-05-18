Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $254.65 and a 12 month high of $352.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
