Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,470 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

NUMV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 24,237 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $343.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

