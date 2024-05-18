Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,665 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 807,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

