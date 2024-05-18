Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 511 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. 5,033,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,568. The firm has a market cap of $641.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

