Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day moving average is $256.45. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.