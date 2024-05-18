Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,303,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.