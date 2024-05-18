Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $174.06. 1,999,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
