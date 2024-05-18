Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG remained flat at $76.67 during trading on Friday. 37,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

