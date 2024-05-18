Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.80. 423,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

